Saints got progressively worse in defensive efficiency under Rob Ryan

By | FoxSports
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Saints defeated the Colts 27-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

If there's any question that the New Orleans Saints were trending in the wrong direction defensively under Rob Ryan, we can now go ahead and put that to bed.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Saints saw their defensive efficiency rank fall in every year going back to 2013 through this season.

Well, that explains quite a bit, and obviously shows that things just weren't working out in New Orleans. Dennis Allen is the next man up, and he'll hope to turn things around.

