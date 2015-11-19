Saints got progressively worse in defensive efficiency under Rob Ryan

If there's any question that the New Orleans Saints were trending in the wrong direction defensively under Rob Ryan, we can now go ahead and put that to bed.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Saints saw their defensive efficiency rank fall in every year going back to 2013 through this season.

Well, that explains quite a bit, and obviously shows that things just weren't working out in New Orleans. Dennis Allen is the next man up, and he'll hope to turn things around.

