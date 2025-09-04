Saints fire back at ESPN star Ryan Clark for saying Drew Brees isn't a 'generational talent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a discussion about whether Arch Manning could be considered a generational talent, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made a bold claim about some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.

Clark said Thursday that Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning were not generational talents.

"I think John Elway was a generational talent. I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. I don’t think Tom Brady, I don’t think Drew Brees, I don’t think Peyton Manning are generational talents. I think Andrew Luck ended up being a generational talent," Clark said during ESPN’s "First Take."

"I don’t think there’s a ton of (generational talents) out there."

The New Orleans Saints’ social media account fired back at Clark. The team quote-tweeted the clip of Clark’s comments on X with screenshots of the top three quarterbacks in passing yards and touchdowns in NFL history.

The screenshots showed Brady, Brees and Manning as the top three quarterbacks on both lists.

Brady is first in all-time yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649), with Brees second in both categories (80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns). Manning ranks third with 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns.

Brady’s resume is among the most decorated of any athlete across all sports. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, five-time Super Bowl MVP and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Brees is also a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and a 13-time Pro Bowler over 20 seasons. He spent 15 seasons with the Saints and five with the then-San Diego Chargers.

Manning is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos great is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler, and seven-time All-Pro.

Clark played against all three of those quarterbacks throughout his 13-year NFL career but still doesn’t consider them "generational talents."

