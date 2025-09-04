Robert Kraft says Bill Belichick will receive statue 'right next to' Tom Brady's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite a bitter ending, Robert Kraft wants his former head coach enshrined in New England Patriots history.

Bill Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons, winning six Super Bowls during his reign that began after he infamously resigned as the "HC of the NYJ."

The organization honored Tom Brady with a statue earlier this year despite his tumultuous ending with the franchise. However, Brady and Kraft seem to have a solid relationship since Brady retired. Brady and Belichick, not so much.

The Belichick-Kraft dynamic also does not seem to be all butterflies and rainbows, but Kraft knows how much Belichick meant to the organization and wants a statue of Belichick "right next to" Brady's.

"When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for both Tommy and Bill when their respective careers were over, playing and coaching. When Bill’s coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy," Kraft told CBS News.

Belichick, Brady and Kraft all attended Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year.

Belichick and the Pats parted ways after the 2023 season, which marked the third consecutive year New England missed the playoffs. Jerod Mayo replaced him in 2024, but he was let go for Mike Vrabel after just one season.

The 73-year-old has since joined the University of North Carolina, but his Tar Heels' debut was one to forget. TCU defeated UNC, 48-14. It was the most points ever given up by a Belichick-coached team.

Belichick's deal is for five years.

