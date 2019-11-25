Saints' Cam Jordan appears to strike Panthers' Kyle Allen in stomach, explains actions

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan took some heat Sunday against the Carolina Panthers when he appeared to strike quarterback Kyle Allen after a play had been blown dead.

The play occurred in the second quarter. Allen had been sacked by Saints linebacker Demario Davis when the referee blew the play dead -- just as it appeared Jordan had punched Allen in the stomach. Davis was celebrating as if he completed the sack, but the Saints were penalized for Jordan’s action.

Jordan explained what he was trying to do at that moment in the game.

“I’m trying to punch the ball out,” he told Pro Football Talk. “I’m going full go until I hear the whistle.”

Jordan was asked whether he said anything to Allen after the play. The defensive lineman told Pro Football Talk he called Allen an “actor” and claimed the quarterback flopped.

Jordan is likely facing a fine for striking Allen. He finished with five tackles, including one for a loss, and one pass deflection.

New Orleans eeked out a 34-31 victory against Carolina. Saints kicker Will Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win.

The Saints moved to 9-2 with the victory and the Panthers fell to 5-6.