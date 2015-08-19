Russell Wilson owns best-selling jersey in Washington, Oregon, Alaska

It should be no surprise Russell Wilson's popularity has skyrocketed since entering the NFL. He's a Super Bowl champion, dating pop star Ciara and now the owner of a nice contract signed this offseason.

His jersey also appears to be popular among three states. According to The Jersey Report, it is the best-selling in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

Peyton Manning tops sales in Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota; Tom Brady in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts; Drew Brees in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama; Aaron Rodgers in North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin; Johnny Manziel in Oklahoma, Ohio and Kentucky.

(h/t Reddit)