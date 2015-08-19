Expand / Collapse search
Last Update August 19, 2015

Russell Wilson owns best-selling jersey in Washington, Oregon, Alaska

By | FoxSports
Jan 19, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It should be no surprise Russell Wilson's popularity has skyrocketed since entering the NFL. He's a Super Bowl champion, dating pop star Ciara and now the owner of a nice contract signed this offseason.

His jersey also appears to be popular among three states. According to The Jersey Report, it is the best-selling in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

Peyton Manning tops sales in Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota; Tom Brady in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts; Drew Brees in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama; Aaron Rodgers in North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin; Johnny Manziel in Oklahoma, Ohio and Kentucky.

