Russell Westbrook makes NBA history, passing Oscar Robertson in scoring milestone

Sacramento Kings point guard Russell Westbrook surpassed NBA legend Oscar Robertson to become the league’s all-time scoring leader among point guards in the Kings’ 129-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Westbrook, 37, reached 26,711 career points, securing the record with a driving layup in the fourth quarter. The 2016-17 MVP had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the loss.

The nine-time All-Star’s name is already at the top of some of the NBA’s most prestigious records. Westbrook has the most triple-doubles in NBA history, and passed Magic Johnson for seventh on the all-time assists list last month.

Westbrook said that passing Johnson on the list was an honor.

"Before I speak and say anything, I’m truly blessed and thankful to the man above for just allowing me and gifting me with the time to go out and play basketball," Westbrook said, according to Yahoo Sports. "As for passing Magic … it’s an honor. Magic is one of the greats. I’m grateful to be able to pass him just because he’s such a legend in so many different ways."

Westbrook grew up wanting to play football, but has become a legend in a different sport.

"I grew up wanting to play football," Westbrook said. "I grew up playing football, taking a bus, going to the park, playing just being a normal kid in the city. And things happened so fast to me. I always knew if given the opportunity to be able to be somebody, I would take full advantage of it. That’s why every time I step on the floor, I don’t take anything for granted. I don’t take plays or anything for granted.

"This was given to me, not just for basketball, but to use as a platform to be able to help and inspire other people. So I hope the way I play the game, I hope the way people see it be competing. Yes, the records are all great, but I hope it inspires other people, people across the world, to do great things in their lives as well."

Westbrook is in his 18th season in the NBA. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but has bounced around since.

The point guard has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and now the Kings.

