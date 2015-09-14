Royals' Gordon nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon is the nominee from the Royals for the 2015 Roberto Clemente Award. Major League Baseball and Chevrolet announced the names of the 30 club nominees Monday.

The annual award recognizes a Major League Baseball player who best represents the game of baseball through positive contributions on and off the field, including sportsmanship and community involvement.

Each club nominates one player to be considered for the award in an effort to pay tribute to Clemente's achievements and character by recognizing current players who truly understand the value of helping others.

The complete list of nominees (*2015 MLB All-Star):

Arizona Diamondbacks -- Paul Goldschmidt*

Atlanta Braves -- Jason Grilli

Baltimore Orioles -- Brian Matusz

Boston Red Sox -- Brock Holt*

Chicago Cubs -- Anthony Rizzo*

Chicago White Sox -- David Robertson

Cincinnati Reds -- J.J. Hoover

Cleveland Indians -- Carlos Carrasco

Colorado Rockies -- Kyle Kendrick

Detroit Tigers -- Miguel Cabrera*

Houston Astros -- George Springer

Kansas City Royals -- Alex Gordon*

Los Angeles Angels -- Hector Santiago*

Los Angeles Dodgers -- Adrian Gonzalez*

Miami Marlins -- Dee Gordon*

Milwaukee Brewers -- Jonathan Lucroy

Minnesota Twins -- Torii Hunter

New York Mets -- Curtis Granderson

New York Yankees -- Mark Teixeira*

Oakland Athletics -- Stephen Vogt*

Philadelphia Phillies -- Ryan Howard

Pittsburgh Pirates -- Andrew McCutchen*

St. Louis Cardinals -- Adam Wainwright

San Diego Padres -- Andrew Cashner

San Francisco Giants -- Javier Lopez

Seattle Mariners -- Charlie Furbush

Tampa Bay Rays -- Chris Archer*

Texas Rangers -- Adrian Beltre

Toronto Blue Jays -- Jose Bautista*

Washington Nationals -- Denard Spanâ€¨

Clubs playing at home on Sept. 16 will recognize their local nominees as part of the 14th annual Roberto Clemente Day ceremonies, while visiting clubs will honor their nominees before another September home game.

Beginning on Roberto Clemente Day, fans are encouraged to participate in the process of selecting the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Chevrolet by visiting ChevyBaseball.com, which is powered by MLB Advanced Media, to vote for one of the 30 club nominees. Voting ends on Oct. 9, and participating fans will be automatically registered for a chance to win a trip to the 2015 World Series, where the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be announced.