Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy crashed out of the U.S. Open after two rounds, carding a double bogey on his 36th hole of the tournamnet to fall below the cut line. McIlroy was on the verge of a huge comeback after posting a 77 in his first round, but he fell apart on the third green with a stunning four-putt before his costly mistake at No. 9.

McIlroy addressed his result on Twitter Sunday - and he's reading his mentions.