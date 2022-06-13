Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Published

Rory McIlroy shades Greg Norman after latest victory: 'One more than somebody else'

Rory McIlroy shot a 19-under par for the tournament

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rory McIlroy picked up his 21st PGA Tour victory on Sunday with a win at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy closed out the victory with an 8-under 62 to beat out Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. It’s the second straight time he’s won the event. He won it in 2019 and the tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Canadian Open in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Canadian Open in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

McIlroy’s win came in the thick of the controversy around PGA Tour players defecting for LIV Golf. As one of the faces of the PGA Tour, McIlroy’s win made a huge statement and threw shade at LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman.

Norman told The Washington Post that McIlroy had been "brainwashed" by the PGA Tour. McIlroy responded with the win at St. George’s, surpassing Norman on the all-time PGA Tour wins list.

"This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time. Twenty-one PGA Tour wins, one more than somebody else," he said soon after the victory.

GARY PLAYER ON GOLFERS JOINING LIV GOLF: 'THEY NEED THE MONEY'

Greg Norman looks on during the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022, in St Albans, England. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

Greg Norman looks on during the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022, in St Albans, England. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

"I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond. The guy that’s spearheading that tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So, that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one," he continued in the post-round press conference.

McIlroy finished the weekend with a 19-under par.

"I feel like it’s getting tougher and tougher to win on the PGA Tour. Just look at the two guys that I played with today. I went out with a lead and had to shoot 8-under par to get the job done. So the depth of talent on this tour is really, really impressive. And going up against guys like J.T. and Tony and coming out on top, that’s something to feel really good about," McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy hoists the trophy after winning the Canadian Open in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Rory McIlroy hoists the trophy after winning the Canadian Open in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

McIlroy’s sights will now be set on the U.S. Open, with some LIV Golf participants set to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.