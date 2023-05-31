Rory McIlroy says one American LIV golfer should make Ryder Cup, but not any Europeans

Rory McIlroy has been critical of LIV Golf and all those who defected since day one.

However, with the 2023 Ryder Cup now rapidly approaching, and the roaring comeback of one of its veterans now in LIV, McIlroy seems willing to make an exception.

Brooks Koepka left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last year — he finished T2 at this year's Masters and then won the PGA Championship, his fifth major and third Wanamaker Trophy, earlier this month.

Koepka has participated in the last three Ryder Cups as part of the U.S. team, and McIlroy believes he should play in a fourth-straight.

"I certainly think Brooks deserves to be on the United States team," McIlroy said Wednesday at Muirfield Village ahead of the Memorial Tournament. "I think with how he's played, I mean, he's second in the U.S. standings, only played two counting events. I don't know if there's anyone else on the, you know, on the LIV roster that would make the team on merit and how they're playing. But Brooks is definitely a guy that I think deserves to be on the U.S. team."

However, that's the one guy he feels should play in Rome later this year. McIlroy said no Europeans in LIV should participate.

"But I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired, and yeah, I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team," he continued.

Koepka is currently earning PGA of America points due to a grace period, which makes him eligible to qualify. He's only able to earn points in majors, but with his finishes, he's done himself a huge favor.

As it currently stands, Europeans must be in the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) in order to qualify. Ryder Cup veterans Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, former captain Henrik Stenson all recently resigned from DP after they were fined due to their involvement with LIV Golf.

Sergia Garcia, Europe's all-time points leader, will also likely not be participating due to playing in LIV Golf.

Koepka is 6-5-1 in his Ryder Cup matches - the U.S. will be looking for its first win on the road since 1993 in England.

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau headline 2021 U.S. team members that likely will not play (neither played in the 2022 Presidents Cup), while Bernd Wiesberger, Paul Casey, Westwood, Poulter and Garcia played for Europe in 2021 but most likely won’t be making the trip to Rome.