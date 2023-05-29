Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Published

College golfer withdraws from NCAA championships after tee goes through foot

Gregory Solhaug of Oregon should be able to walk in two weeks

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A college golfer was forced to withdraw from the NCAA championships after a scary injury.

Gregory Solhaug, a junior for Oregon University, stepped on a tee that impaled his foot.

Solhaug was playing in the second round of the tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, when the tee went through his shoe and into his foot.

NCAA golf logo

A general view of the first tee box area during the NCAA Men's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The junior was +2 through 10 holes on the day when the injury occurred.

Golfweek reports that Solhaug should be able to walk again in two weeks.

NCAA trophy

A general view of the NCAA National Champion trophy during the NCAA Women's Golf Championship Final at Grayhawk Golf Club.  (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Gabriel Hari subbed for Solhaug on Sunday after the Ducks finished Saturday's round with four players.

The Ducks were eliminated from championship contention on Sunday, as they were unable to crack the Top 15 of the tournament — they were 16th strokes back of 15th place.

NCAA tee box

A general view of tournament signage during the NCAA Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.  (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The tournament runs through Wednesday following match play where a team champion will be crowned. The individual championship will be completed on Tuesday.

Solhaug has six Top 10 finishes in 25 events this year.