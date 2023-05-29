College golfer withdraws from NCAA championships after tee goes through foot

A college golfer was forced to withdraw from the NCAA championships after a scary injury.

Gregory Solhaug, a junior for Oregon University, stepped on a tee that impaled his foot.

Solhaug was playing in the second round of the tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, when the tee went through his shoe and into his foot.

The junior was +2 through 10 holes on the day when the injury occurred.

Golfweek reports that Solhaug should be able to walk again in two weeks.

Gabriel Hari subbed for Solhaug on Sunday after the Ducks finished Saturday's round with four players.

The Ducks were eliminated from championship contention on Sunday, as they were unable to crack the Top 15 of the tournament — they were 16th strokes back of 15th place.

The tournament runs through Wednesday following match play where a team champion will be crowned. The individual championship will be completed on Tuesday.

Solhaug has six Top 10 finishes in 25 events this year.