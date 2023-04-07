Masters suspended after massive trees fall at Augusta National, all patrons avoid injury

The second round of the Masters has been suspended due to inclement weather that caused three trees to fall at the tournament.

The scary scene took place near the 17th tee box during the ongoing tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters confirmed there were no injuries.

Play had been halted for 21 minutes earlier in the day before resuming.

The tree thankfully fell in front of the tee box, where patrons normally would not stand.

MASTERS LEADER BROOKS KOEPKA AVOIDS PENALTY AFTER FIRST-ROUND CONTROVERSY

Two of the trees were uprooted due to the winds, and they took down a third.

Brooks Koepka (-12) currently holds a three-shot lead over Jon Rahm, who completed just nine holes on the day.