The Masters
Published

Masters suspended after massive trees fall at Augusta National, all patrons avoid injury

Inclement weather has hammered Augusta

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The second round of the Masters has been suspended due to inclement weather that caused three trees to fall at the tournament.

The scary scene took place near the 17th tee box during the ongoing tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters confirmed there were no injuries.

Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday.

Play had been halted for 21 minutes earlier in the day before resuming.

The tree thankfully fell in front of the tee box, where patrons normally would not stand. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. 

MASTERS LEADER BROOKS KOEPKA AVOIDS PENALTY AFTER FIRST-ROUND CONTROVERSY

Two of the trees were uprooted due to the winds, and they took down a third.

"Play Suspended" is posted on the leaderboard as fallen trees are seen on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday

Brooks Koepka (-12) currently holds a three-shot lead over Jon Rahm, who completed just nine holes on the day.