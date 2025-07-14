Roman Reigns makes dramatic WWE return as CM Punk earns title shot at SummerSlam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roman Reigns made his return to a WWE ring on "Monday Night Raw" as he helped thwart a post-match beatdown on CM Punk from Bronn Breaker and Bronson Reed.

Punk pinned Breakker to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at SummerSlam next month. However, as the bell sounded, Reed launched into an attack on Punk. Jey Uso tried to break it up, but he was met with a spear from Breakker.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reed was attempting to pile Uso on top of Punk and hit a "Tsunami" from the top rope, but Reigns’ music hit. The crowd at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, nearly blew the lid off.

Reigns marched down to the ring and immediately dispatched Reed and Breakker, sending them scurrying to the ramp with Paul Heyman shuffling behind them.

NAOMI LEAVES EVOLUTION AS WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPION AFTER CASHING IN MONEY IN THE BANK CONTRACT

The "Original Tribal Chief" hadn’t been seen since his WrestleMania 41 defeat, when Heyman turned on Reigns and Seth Rollins hit him with a chair to secure the victory. Punk was also in the match, and he didn’t exactly give Reigns a warm greeting when he showed up to fend off Breakker and Reed. There still appears to be a lot of hurt feelings between the two competitors.

Regardless, Punk and Gunther will meet at SummerSlam, and Reigns’ fate and business with Heyman, Reed and Breakker will be dealt with in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins was not seen during the show. He appeared to suffer a leg injury during his match against LA Knight during "Saturday Night’s Main Event." Heyman told Raw’s Jackie Redmond that Rollins’ health was irrelevant because he still has 11 months to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and could take all the time he needs to make an impact.