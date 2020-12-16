Roger Goodell says NFL will invite vaccinated workers to Super Bowl LV

Roger Goodell and the NFL are giving back to health care workers across the country.

The commissioner announced that they plan on inviting vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as guests of the league. In a letter to Rob Higgins, the president of the host committee for Super Bowl LV, Goodell wrote that he wanted to "honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic."

Goodell also is using the platform to promote the importance of vaccinations and the wearing of masks in public.

"We all know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell wrote. "We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines."

Goodell added: "We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year."

The Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021, will be played in Tampa, Florida.