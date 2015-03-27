Roethlisberger, Steelers down Jets

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers shut down the New York Jets in a 27-10 victory at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh, looking to bounce back after its season-opening loss to the Broncos, controlled the ball for 36 1/2 minutes, icing the game with a 14- play, 75-yard drive that took 10-plus minutes off the game clock.

Isaac Redman capped the trek and sealed the outcome with a two-yard touchdown run, as the Steelers (1-1) rolled to their 10th straight win in home openers.

Roethlisberger completed 24-of-31 passes against a Jets secondary that was without the services of Darrelle Revis. He found Antonio Brown seven times for 79 yards, while Mike Wallace caught five passes for 74 yards and a score.

"It's big for us to come out at home and win a game...against a good defense," Roethlisberger said. "It was a good challenge for us offensively."

Mark Sanchez was just 10-of-27 through the air and ended with 138 passing yards -- 80 of that coming on the Jets' first possession.

Jeremy Kerley's 45-yard reception highlighted the drive, and on 3rd-and-3 from the 14, Sanchez found Santonio Holmes on a quick slant. The former Steeler went in untouched for a touchdown with 4:19 remaining in the opening quarter, and the Jets appeared poised to build off their 48-28 rout of the Bills.

But the Steelers allowed just 91 yards in the second half and dictated play with the help of a 53-percent (8-of-15) conversion rate on third down.

"We couldn't get off the field on third down," Jets head coach Rex Ryan said.

Pittsburgh moved the chains four times when facing third down on the game- sealing drive, during which Roethlisberger went 6-of-6 for 47 yards.

That kind of efficiency was not evident early on, as the Steelers settled for a pair of Shaun Suisham 45-yard field goals on their first two touches.

Nick Folk's 38-yard kick made it 10-6 in favor of the Jets early in the second quarter, but the Steelers went ahead just before halftime when Roethlisberger hit Heath Miller on a rollout to the left for a one-yard TD.

Wallace, known more for his speed, showed off his footwork midway through the third quarter when he hauled in Roethlisberger's heave into the end zone. On 3-and-16 from the 37, Roethlisberger slightly underthrew his receiver, allowing Wallace to settle under the ball while somehow keeping both feet in bounds along the right sideline.

"That was a backbreaker," Ryan said.

Looking for a spark, the Jets sent in Tim Tebow for his first action on offense, and the backup quarterback took a draw 22 yards up the middle to get near midfield. But Sanchez was back under center shortly thereafter and threw an incomplete pass on third down to bring out the punting unit.

Tebow, who helped Denver defeat the Steelers in the playoffs last year, did not attempt a pass.

Game Notes

Revis was sidelined with a mild concussion he suffered last week ... The Jets were also without tight end Dustin Keller (hamstring) and linebacker Bryan Thomas (hamstring) ... Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who was held out of the season opener in Denver due to a sickle cell trait that flares at altitude, recorded a team-high eight tackles ... The Steelers are 9-1 against the Jets in Pittsburgh ... Bilal Powell led the Jets with 33 rushing yards on nine carries.