Rockies-Brewers preview

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell hasn't yet found a way to predict when Chris Carter would go into one of his home-run hitting binges but he did reveal one factor that seems to come into play.

"He's playing at home," Counsell quipped Monday.

Counsell had good reason to smile as Carter cracked his 30th home run of the season in Milwaukee's 4-2 victory over the Rockies in the opener of a three-game set at Miller Park.

"I can't (see it coming)," Counsell said. "He was in a really good place in Seattle I thought. You hope coming back home that it kind of continues."

It marked the second time in Carter's career that he's hit 30 home runs and with approximately six weeks left in the season, Carter is hoping to keep it going.

"All the fives and zeroes are big numbers, and big positives from probably 20 on," Carter said. "For us to be here already in late August is pretty good."

He'll get a crack at padding that team-leading number Tuesday when Milwaukee takes on right-hander Jon Gray in game two of the series.

Gray has never before faced Carter or the Brewers but has struggled away from Coors Field, posing a 3-5 record and 4.29 ERA in 11 road starts this season.

He'll be looking to get back on track after three short outings and lasted just four frames his last time out, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk in the Rockies' 12-10 victory over the Nationals.

"I have thrown worse than I did today and gotten better results," Gray said after that outing. "I just ran into some trouble, and I didn't get quick outs. They were more patient with me, so I probably have to fill up the zone more early."

Milwaukee will counter with right-hander Chase Anderson, who's looking to regain some stability after a fluke week.

He started the second game of Milwaukee's double-header against the Cubs last Tuesday, but was pulled after just two-thirds of an inning when he was hit in the left knee by a Kris Bryant line drive.

He limped off the field and was diagnosed with a left quadriceps contusion but felt well enough to return to action Friday when he allowed two runs on three hits in two innings of relief in a 7-6 loss at Seattle.

Before that, Anderson had been in a bit of a groove, going 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA in his previous four starts.

"It feels good to be consistent, going three or four starts and being able to do the same thing each time," Anderson said after holding the Braves to two runs on six hits and a walk on Aug 10. "Two runs or less, that's the goal each and every time out. It's good to actually produce that, and give the team a chance to win."

Prior to Monday, Colorado had won six of the last seven meetings with the Brewers including four in a row at Miller Park.