Dem gov who vows to fight Trump border enforcement outraged by migrant using shelter for criminal activity

A blue state governor who pledged to fight Trump administration deportation efforts expressed outrage Monday after a migrant was allegedly caught with nearly $1 million worth of drugs and an AR-15 rifle at a hotel that is being temporarily used as a shelter.

"It’s outrageous that this individual took advantage of our shelter system to engage in criminal activity," Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

Healey was responding to news of Leonardo Andujar Sanchez, a native of the Dominican Republic, facing firearm and drug trafficking charges while using the state's shelter system. The suspect, 28, was found at a Quality Inn in Revere, Massachusetts, which currently serves as a shelter.

Sanchez was allegedly caught possessing ammunition, large-capacity magazines, fentanyl, and cocaine with "an estimated street value of at least $750,000," Boston 25 News reported .

Sanchez is reportedly being held without bail due to a Chelsea District Court judge deeming the suspect dangerous. Another local outlet reported Sanchez entered the U.S. illegally last year and acquired an ID from the New York shelter system.

The Massachusetts governor ordered shelter inspections after the incident.

"I’ve ordered an inspection of all shelter units, beginning with the Revere site, and a full review of our intake processes to determine any additional steps that we can take to prevent criminal activity in shelters," Healey said. "This further underscores our broken federal immigration system and the urgent need for Congress and the White House to act on a border security bill to prevent criminals from entering our communities."

"The people of Massachusetts should not continue to have to deal with the impacts of federal inaction," she added.

In 2023, Healey said of her state, migrants are "drawn here because we are and proudly have been a beacon to those in need."

Shortly after the election, Healey vowed to obstruct President-elect Donald Trump's immigration enforcement plan.

Healey said on MSNBC in November that her state police would "absolutely not" be cooperating with the expected mass deportation effort by the incoming Trump administration and warned that she will use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect our citizens."

"I do think it is important that we all recognize that there is going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials. I can assure you we're going to work hard to deliver," she said at the time. "So I think the key here is that, you know, every tool in the tool box has got to be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents and protect our states and to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle."

Healey's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tom Homan, President-elect Trump's "border czar," has warned state and local officials about obstructing the incoming administration's efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants.

"The president has been clear, out of the gate, we are going to focus on public safety threats and national security threats first," Homan said during an interview on Fox News. "If they don't want to help us, then get the hell out of the way, we're going to do it."

Massachusetts is one of a number of states that has been overwhelmed by the migrant surge coming from the southern border.

In order to manage the growing number of migrants, Healey had to place restrictions on shelter programs to prioritize state residents.

