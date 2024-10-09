Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism unites major sports leagues in massive anti-hate campaign

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) has launched a groundbreaking campaign that unites all major North America sports leagues, while featuring icons from each of them to fight antisemitism and all hate.

The likes of Billie Jean King, Shaquille O’Neal, Joe Torre, Jim Harbaugh, Doc Rivers, Candace Parker, Zach Hyman, Ryan Blaney and many others have all joined forces for "#TimeOut Against Hate," a campaign that is turning one of the most common gestures in all of sports into a call against hate.

The new ad and campaign are the first of its kind, as it involved not just the sports leagues, but its commissioners, stars and legends all coming together to preach peace and understanding.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The '#TimeOut Against Hate' campaign is a powerful collaboration of leading voices from across major sports, coming together to confront an issue that impacts us all," Kraft said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our nation is currently grappling with rising hate, and it is crucial that we use our voices to unite and stand against it. By bringing together the commissioners of North America's top sports leagues, we are taking a historic and essential step in the fight against all forms of hate. This initiative not only sets a positive trajectory toward a more unified world but also serves as a rallying call for everyone to champion empathy and respect."

This campaign launches just two days after the one-year anniversary of the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, and it would not have been possible without Kraft rounding up each commissioner from the major sports leagues – the first time all have come together in-person.

PATRIOTS' ROBERT KRAFT PULLS SUPPORT FOR COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY AMID ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

The NFL’s Roger Goodell, NBA’s Adam Silver, MLB’s Rob Manfred, NHL’s Gary Bettman, WNBA’s Cathy Engelbert, MLS’s Don Garber, NWSL’s Jessica Berman and NASCAR’s Steve Phelps being in the same room together amplifies the importance of this campaign for not just the FCAS, but our country as a whole.

"The #Timeout Against Hate campaign represents a crucial turning point in our ongoing fight against all forms of hate," Tara Levine, the president of the FCAS, said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.

"By bringing together a diverse array of voices and communities, we are not only amplifying our message but also strengthening our commitment to creating a world where every person is valued and treated with dignity and respect. This initiative highlights the importance of solidarity in our shared humanity and encourages all of us to stand together against intolerance. Together, we can foster a culture of empathy, understanding, and acceptance, ensuring that everyone feels safe and supported in their communities."

Kraft has been extremely vocal himself and through his foundation about the rise of Jewish hate and his wish for everyone to stand up against it. The foundation had its #StandUpToJewishHate and #StandUpToAllHate campaign, which was launched in March 2023, introducing the Blue Square as a symbol of unity and solidarity in the fight against Jewish hate and all hate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This campaign will make its broadcast premiere on "Thursday Night Football" between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, while being seen on various digital platforms, social media, billboards and more.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.