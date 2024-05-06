Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady

Robert Kraft 'loved' irreverent massage joke that sparked Tom Brady reaction, Jeff Ross says

Tom Brady stood up for Kraft during the joke

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady stunned those watching his Netflix roast special on Sunday night when he ran up in defense of Robert Kraft and told comedian Jeff Ross not to "say that s--- again" after the roast master cracked a Robert Kraft massage joke.

Ross, however, appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday and said he talked with the New England Patriots owner after the show and all was well.

Jeff Ross hosts the Tom Brady roast

Comedian Jeff Ross attends the Netflix live comedy event "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"C’mon… No way. … He’s having fun," Ross said. "It’s like, that’s his dad. Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love to Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterward. He was so happy that I gave him a shoutout."

It seemed to be the only joke that was off limits.

During Ross’s joke presentation, he mentioned Brady being taken 199th overall in the NFL Draft, and he said he walked into Kraft’s office to tell him something.

Jeff Ross takes the stage

Jeff Ross appears onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

"’I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,’" Ross said. 

But Ross wasn’t done. 

"’Would you like a massage?’" he said.

In February 2019, Kraft was charged in a multicounty investigation of massage parlors that included a secret video recording in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police said the recordings showed Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick and Kevin Hart

Bill Belichick, Kevin Hart and Robert Kraft speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charge, issued a public apology in March 2019 and was cleared of a soliciting sex charge in 2020.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.