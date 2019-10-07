NFL team owner Robert Kraft falsely tied to interest in buying Ottawa Senators

A picture appearing to show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s granddaughter suggesting that her grandfather would be interested in buying an NHL team lit up social media Saturday.

However, the picture wasn’t what it appeared to be.

An Ottawa Senators fan tweeted a screenshot of a photo posted on Snapchat by a woman named Kathryn Kraft. The fan tweeted that Kraft’s granddaughter was the one who posted a photo indicating the Patriots owner had an interest in buying the Senators.

However, former Sportsnet reporter John Shannon threw cold water on the rumors, tweeting that “there are people kicking tires on the Sens, but Kraft is not one of them.”

Furthermore, it doesn’t appear Kraft has a granddaughter named Kathryn.

“No wonder the NHL was so surprised at yesterday's social media post that purported to connect Robert Kraft to the Ottawa Senators: A New England Patriots spokesperson says Kraft doesn't have a granddaughter named Kathryn,” Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston tweeted Sunday.

Businessman Eugene Melnyk is the sole owner of the Senators. He took heat last season for trading away some of the team’s best players, including Matt Duchene and Mark Stone.

While the Senators have been valued by Forbes at $435 million, Melynk said in 2012 he would never consider selling the team.

The Senators last made the playoffs in 2017. The team was 29-47-6 last season and have started the 2019-20 season 0-2 under coach D.J. Smith.