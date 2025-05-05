Jordon Hudson 'thinks she knows everything' running Bill Belichick's 'brand': report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson’s involvement in Bill Belichick’s life is more than just a personal relationship.

The 24-year-old has been heavily involved in the legendary 73-year-old’s life of late, which has stirred some controversy in recent weeks.

Hudson is running Belichick’s "brand," per Page Six, and it isn’t going well on either side.

"It’s amateur hour, and it’s showing," a source told Page Six. "They don’t know what they are doing and try to control everything. They don’t trust anyone else. He’s handed off the ball to her.

"She thinks she knows everything, like every other 24-year-old."

While Belichick "does speak up," according to the outlet, Hudson is a "constant presence."

"She is CEO of Belichick Inc. and wears every hat in the organization," the source stated.

The biggest controversy centered around Hudson interrupting a "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview between Belichick and Tony Dokoupil. After describing Hudson as his "creative muse," Dokoupil asked how the two met, and she jumped in.

"We’re not talking about this," Hudson said off to the side.

But there was reportedly more than just the interview. Hudson "forced her way into" a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial, according to Page Six, which featured Belichick and actor brothers Ben and Casey Affleck.

"She forced her way in … but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid. People said they’ve never seen anything like it," a source told Page Six. Hudson never spoke in the commercial but stood right next to Belichick.

Hudson also reportedly tried a power play with HBO’s and NFL Films’ "Hard Knocks," but it didn’t work out in her favor, per Page Six. She "demanded" to be an executive producer on the program that would have followed Belichick in his first offseason with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hudson also allegedly asked NFL Films, which has worked alongside HBO for years with the series, for "dailies of the proposed show" while saying executives needed to "treat her with respect, or they wouldn’t get to use the coach’s ‘IP.’" The Athletic first reported Hudson’s alleged role in the show falling through.

Hudson’s company, Trouble Cub Enterprises, reportedly filed 14 different trademarks to reclaim phrases coined by Belichick, which are currently owned by his former employer, the New England Patriots.

Their relationship has been more in the spotlight recently due to Belichick’s arrival on social media. And they have attended several events together, including the NFL Honors in February. Hudson also attended UNC’s spring game.

