Rob Gronkowski's ex-teammate says tight end would party all night then 'pass out on the training tables'

If anyone mastered work-life balance, it was Rob Gronkowski.

On the field, Gronk was one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history, winning four Super Bowls, making five Pro Bowls and being a four-time first-team All-Pro.

Off the field, he was – and still is – an absolute party animal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It's no secret that Gronkowski made the most of his celebrity status and living in a big city, but sometimes, he may have lived it up a bit too much.

One of Gronk's former teammates said that the future Hall of Famer use to "pass out" on training tables.

"We all had these key fobs that gave us 24/7 access to the Patriots facility there in Foxborough, and during the offseason, Gronk would go out all night with his boys in Boston, stay up till 3 or 4 in the morning, whatever it was, and have his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility," former defensive end Jake Bequette said on "Prime Time with Alex Stein."

"And he would, like, stagger in to the Patriots locker room, key fob in, and go pass out on the training tables in the Patriots training room."

However, all the partying never seemed to affect Gronk on the field one bit – and the Patriots training staff probably deserves some credit for that.

"So then, like an hour or two later, when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and, you know, stick an IV in his arm.

"After a couple hours, he would just wake up like Frankenstein revived and go out there and just kick ass."

Gronk actually credited his late nights to his success on the gridiron.

"Well, I’m carrying my friends, you know, throughout the bar. I’m holding them up. I’m lifting. I’m curling them," he said to Jimmy Fallon in January. "They’re on my back, I’m jumping up and down. I’m dancing the whole time. Kind of like Austin Butler. I’m gyrating."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gronk hung up the cleats for good in 2021 after having briefly retired in 2019.