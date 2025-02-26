Rob Gronkowski addresses rumored NFL return as report links him to Broncos

One of the NFL’s best tight ends is not coming out of retirement, despite rumors this week that there was interest in a potential return, and possibly with the Denver Broncos.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski quickly dispelled the rumors on Wednesday that he was eyeing a potential return to the NFL, telling FOX Sports that "now it’s time to relax a little."

"Crazy bro," the former New England Patriots star told Schultz when asked about the report.

"They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football."

Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan reported Tuesday that Gronkowski was "considering" coming out of retirement, adding that he was told "he loves Denver & [quarterback] Bo Nix."

Gronkowski has previously come out of retirement.

After announcing in 2019 that he was finally hanging up his cleats following nearly a decade in New England, Gronkowski returned in 2020 to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, where they again became Super Bowl champions.

He announced his retirement again in 2022 after two seasons with the Buccaneers, and has since served as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports.