Rob Gronkowski addresses rumored NFL return as report links him to Broncos

A report linked Gronkowski to the Broncos earlier this week

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Rob Gronkowski, Michael Strahan & 'NFL on FOX' crew react to Eagles' dominant 40-22 win over Chiefs Video

Rob Gronkowski, Michael Strahan & 'NFL on FOX' crew react to Eagles' dominant 40-22 win over Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, and Rob Gronkowski, along with the "NFL on FOX" crew, analyzed the Eagles' dominant performance.

One of the NFL’s best tight ends is not coming out of retirement, despite rumors this week that there was interest in a potential return, and possibly with the Denver Broncos.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski quickly dispelled the rumors on Wednesday that he was eyeing a potential return to the NFL, telling FOX Sports that "now it’s time to relax a little." 

Rob Gronkowski vs Colts

Rob Gronkowski, #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is seen following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021 in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"Crazy bro," the former New England Patriots star told Schultz when asked about the report.  

"They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football."

Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan reported Tuesday that Gronkowski was "considering" coming out of retirement, adding that he was told "he loves Denver & [quarterback] Bo Nix."

Gronk with the Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski, #87, looks on during a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

NFL LEGEND ROB GRONKOWSKI 'CONSIDERING' RETURN TO LEAGUE: REPORT

Gronkowski has previously come out of retirement. 

After announcing in 2019 that he was finally hanging up his cleats following nearly a decade in New England, Gronkowski returned in 2020 to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, where they again became Super Bowl champions. 

Brady and Gronkowski

Tom Brady, #12, and Rob Gronkowski, #87, played together for 11 seasons after Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He announced his retirement again in 2022 after two seasons with the Buccaneers, and has since served as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. 

