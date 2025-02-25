NFL legend Rob Gronkowski 'considering' return to league: report

Could an NFL team feature Rob Gronkowski at tight end next season?

According to a new report, "Gronk" is considering yet another return to the league.

Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan’s Cecil Lammey reports Gronkowski is "considering a return to the NFL."

Lammey notes that Gronkowski "loves Denver & QB Bo Nix," while also pointing out his connection with head coach Sean Payton, who worked at Fox Sports with the legendary tight end before heading back into coaching.

Fox News Digital has not heard back from Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, after an initial request for comment.

Gronkowski did note on his "Dudes on Dudes" podcast that his current broadcast schedule with Fox Sports is pretty grueling, to the point where he’s traveling like he was in the league.

"I might as well go back because playing ball would be easier than what I’ve been doing over the last six months," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski has come back to the NFL after retiring in the past, as he joined former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski played a critical role in them winning Super Bowl LV, where he scored two touchdowns.

Gronkowski went on to play one more season with the Bucs until retiring again after the 2021 season.

Now, Gronkowski has previously said to outlets, including Fox News Digital, that he was definitely retired, even mentioning that he was "washed up."

But perhaps that itch for the game is back for one of the best to ever play the tight end position.

The 35-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler with three Super Bowl rings to his name with the Patriots before securing the fourth in Tampa Bay.

He is third all-time among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (92), and has 9,286 yards on 621 career receptions over 143 games in his 11 NFL seasons.

