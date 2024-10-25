Expand / Collapse search
South Florida Bulls

Rising coaching star Amir Abdur-Rahim's death evokes tributes in college basketball world

Abdur-Rahim was 43

By Chantz Martin Fox News
College basketball had a heartbreaking loss this week. 

Amir Abdur-Rahim died from complications during a medical procedure at a Florida hospital. 

Abdur-Rahim, who most recently served as the South Florida men's basketball coach, was 43. 

Many in the college basketball world reacted to the loss of Abdur-Rahim, including one of his brothers, former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Amir Abdur-Rahim coaches during game

Head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim of the South Florida Bulls during the AAC men's basketball tournament semifinal game against the UAB Blazers at Dickies Arena March 16, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.  (Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

"On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir's passing. Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory," the retired professional basketball player and current NBA G League president said in a statement on behalf of the family.

Amir had 12 siblings, and basketball was a huge part of his family. Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Amir earned All-Southland Conference honors three times during his playing career at Southeastern Louisiana.

Amir Abdur-Rahim looks on during a game

South Florida head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim during the first half of a game against Charlotte March 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

Abdur-Rahim was named USF's head coach in 2023 and led the Bulls to the American Athletic Conference's regular-season championship in his first year. He made stops at Murray State, College of Charleston, Texas A&M, Georgia and Kennesaw State during his coaching career. He also spent a couple of seasons as Georgia Tech's director of player development.

USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly described Abdur-Rahim as "authentic" and "driven" and offered his condolences to the late coach's loved ones. 

"He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation," Kelly said. "Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss."

Abdur-Rahim was widely regarded as a rising star in the coaching world. He went 19-65 in his first three seasons at Kennesaw State but enjoyed success over the next two seasons. His 2022-23 team at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament, earning him the shot to coach at USF.

Amir Abdur-Rahim coaches

Kennesaw State Owls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim instructs the team in the first half of a first-round game against the Xavier Musketeers in the NCAA Tournament March 17, 2023, at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA Today Network)

Abdur-Rahim was a member of Tom Crean's staff during his time at Georgia. Crean said he was at the hospital with Abdur-Rahim's family and described the late coach as "a gift."

"Joani and me were with Amir’s family tonight at Tampa General. I’ll have more to say about Amir later. We love the Abdur Rahim family. Knowing and working with Amir was a true honor and a gift. Drive your kids to school tomorrow. He loved doing that. Pray for this family," Crean wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season’s USF team was picked third in the AAC preseason poll. The Bulls are scheduled to play an exhibition game Oct. 30 against Edward Waters before opening the season against No. 21 Florida Nov. 4.

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife and the couple's three young children.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.