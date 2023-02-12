Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour
Published

Rickie Fowler knocks hole-in-one at Waste Management Phoenix Open

It was Fowler's third ace on tour

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It didn't result in a beer shower like Sam Ryder's ace last year, but Rickie Fowler gave himself a moment to remember on Sunday in Scottsdale.

Dressed in his Sunday orange, Fowler hit a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rickie Fowler celebrates a hole-in-one during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rickie Fowler celebrates a hole-in-one during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fowler's shot from 216 yards out took three hops before settling and rolling into the bottom of the cup – it was his third ace as a pro.

There were a lot of shapes on Fowler's scorecard for the front nine – he bogeyed two and birdied three, but his ace brought him to -11 on the tournament – however, he bogeyed eight and nine to go six shots back of the lead.

It was the fifth ace at the seventh hole in tournament history – Scott Piercy drilled one on the hole back in 2020.

Rickie Fowler walks across the sixth green at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 12, 2023.

Rickie Fowler walks across the sixth green at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

STREAKER STEALS THE SHOW AT 16TH HOLE OF WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN

It was the second straight year someone made a hole-in-one at the tournament, and someone has gotten one in six of the last nine years.

Fowler's last victory on tour came in the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Rickie Fowler's shot from 216 yards out took three hops before settling and rolling into the bottom of the cup – it was his third ace as a pro.

Rickie Fowler's shot from 216 yards out took three hops before settling and rolling into the bottom of the cup – it was his third ace as a pro. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of the time of publishing, defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the pack at -15, one stroke ahead of Nick Taylor.