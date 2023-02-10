Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour
Published

Streaker steals the show at 16th hole of Waste Management Phoenix Open

The 16th hole is maybe the most notorious hole in golf

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Last year, Sam Ryder was responsible for the rowdiest moment at the infamous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale with his hole-in-one.

This year, that moment may be thanks to a streaker.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

View of the 16th hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday.

View of the 16th hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

A man dressed in just underwear decided to rush the green and do a pole dance around the flagstick.

He juked out a hole marshal before belly-flopping into the water on another hole.

Written on his back was "19th HOLE" with an arrow pointing toward his bottom, which another streaker did back at The Open Championship at St. Andrews in 1995.

The 16th hole has grown notorious for being the loudest in all of golf — it's the only hole that is surrounded entirely by seats, making it a "stadium hole."

General view of the gallery on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2018.

General view of the gallery on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2018. (Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

In recent years, it's grown into a lively party, with tournament attendees often camping out in the wee hours of the morning with plenty of alcohol to get the party started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's apparent that this guy was probably one of the first in line.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday, with defending champ Scottie Scheffler leading the pack at 10-under through his two rounds.