Rick Ross helps Jake Paul find his next boxing opponent, offers an extra $10 million to any takers

Jake Paul has been struggling to find an opponent for his next boxing match, so rapper Rick Ross offered up a hefty sum of cash to help get the ball rolling.

The YouTube star turned boxer has found a lot of success in the ring so far, currently with a 5-0 record, including four knockouts.

Paul was supposed to fight British boxer Tommy Fury but the fight got canceled in July 2022 after Fury was denied entry into the United States.

Paul found another opponent in Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, in August 2022. That fight also fell through the cracks, this time because of a weight issue, leaving Paul still without an opponent.

Ross, the "Hustlin" singer, took to Instagram on Monday and offered an additional $10 million to Paul's next opponent.

"Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul Im down to put another 10million on top to make the fight match happen. What fight would you want to see?" Ross captioned a photo of him with Paul.

A few days later, Paul said in a Tweet Wednesday "Opponent inked. October is mine," but didn't announce who would be on the other side of the ring.

The boxer's last fight was against Tyron Woodley in December 2021.