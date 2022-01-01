Expand / Collapse search
UFC
Published

Jake Paul says he'll retire from boxing if UFC president Dana White meets his demands

Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in his last fight

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jake Paul posted a "real challenge" to UFC president Dana White on Saturday.

Paul has been angling to fight a UFC star following his knockout of Tyron Woodley. White has been reluctant to let anybody who is under contract with UFC to fight in a different type of combat sport. Paul claimed he would retire from boxing if UFC met his demands, including letting him fight Jorge Masvidal.

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

"Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…," Paul tweeted. "I will immediately retire from boxing ad fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:"

Paul screenshotted a list of his demands.

"1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50K (it’s $12K now)

"2). Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021)

"3). Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

Jake Paul, left, looks back after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

"You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented, I will retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge.

"To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank."

UFC president Dana White answers a question during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10, 2016 in New York City.

Paul has called out several UFC fighters as he moved to 5-0 in the ring. He beat Woodley twice, Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Ali Eson Gib.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com