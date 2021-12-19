Jake Paul calls out UFC stars after Tyron Woodley KO: 'I’m going to embarrass them too'

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their second fight Saturday night in Florida and had time after the bout to call out some UFC superstars.

Paul’s knockout of the former UFC champion came in the sixth round. As soon as Woodley hit the mat, the referee called for the bell.

"I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company," Paul said after the fight in a message to UFC president Dana White.

"Please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get [Nate] Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor. Because I’m going to embarrass them too. I promise you that, Dana. I promise you that."

Paul has called out these opponents before. Diaz tweeted at Paul in November that the YouTube star would "get smoked in a real fight."

Masvidal said Paul "can’t f---ing afford me." He later called on Paul to step into the octagon and vowed to break his jaw.

Paul, a Cleveland native, was initially set to take on an actual boxer in Tommy Fury. But the younger brother of the heavyweight champion had to drop out last minute because of a medical issue. Woodley returned to the card for his second fight against Paul. Woodley lost via split decision in the summer.

Paul, wearing a British flag-themed outfit, mocked Fury when he entered the ring.

"Hey Tommy, wish you could’ve been here but watching from a TV is cool too," a taunting message on the outfit said.

It’s unclear whether a Paul-Fury will happen now now.