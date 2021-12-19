Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jake Paul calls out UFC stars after Tyron Woodley KO: 'I’m going to embarrass them too'

Paul has not lost a fight since he decided to become a boxer

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their second fight Saturday night in Florida and had time after the bout to call out some UFC superstars.

Paul’s knockout of the former UFC champion came in the sixth round. As soon as Woodley hit the mat, the referee called for the bell.

"I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company," Paul said after the fight in a message to UFC president Dana White.

Jake Paul, left, looks back after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Jake Paul, left, looks back after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

"Please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get [Nate] Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor. Because I’m going to embarrass them too. I promise you that, Dana. I promise you that."

Paul has called out these opponents before. Diaz tweeted at Paul in November that the YouTube star would "get smoked in a real fight." 

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Masvidal said Paul "can’t f---ing afford me." He later called on Paul to step into the octagon and vowed to break his jaw.

Paul, a Cleveland native, was initially set to take on an actual boxer in Tommy Fury. But the younger brother of the heavyweight champion had to drop out last minute because of a medical issue. Woodley returned to the card for his second fight against Paul. Woodley lost via split decision in the summer.

Paul, wearing a British flag-themed outfit, mocked Fury when he entered the ring.

"Hey Tommy, wish you could’ve been here but watching from a TV is cool too," a taunting message on the outfit said.

YouTube personality Jake Paul warms up before a fight against UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., Dec. 18, 2021.

YouTube personality Jake Paul warms up before a fight against UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., Dec. 18, 2021. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether a Paul-Fury will happen now now.

