How many fights has Jake Paul won? A look at the social media sensation-turned-actor became a boxer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul, the controversial social media star-turned-boxing sensation, has maintained his undefeated streak in multiple pay-per-view fights. Paul gained a name for himself as a popular figure on Vine, a now-defunct social media site, before jumping ship to YouTube, where he gained millions of followers and billions of views since launching his channel in 2014. Paul is well known for his outlandish pranks, performative music videos and flamboyant behavior.

However, the Ohio native began the next phase of his career in August 2018 when he was the chief undercard for his brother Logan Paul's match against YouTuber, KSI. Before the main event, Paul fought Deji Olatunji in his amateur fight and won in the fifth round by technical knockout. Logan also achieved a successful career in the sport after he secured an exhibition fight against boxing icon Floyd "Money" Mayweather in June 2021.

Since then, the star has gone to win every professional match of his boxing career while building an online following of fans and critics alike.

Who is he fighting next?

The Problem Child currently does not have a fight planned due to multiple cancellations regarding weight and visa travel issues.

He was scheduled fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on Saturday, August 6, at Madison Square Garden. Rahman would have been Paul's most experienced opponent to date, with a career record of twelve wins and one loss. However, the fight was canceled on July 30th, 2022, because Rahman reportedly failed to qualify for the agreed-upon weight.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions claimed Rahm was planned to weigh in at 215 pounds even though the contract between the fighters agreed the bout would be tough at 200 pounds, according to ESPN. Paul said he would compromise to fight at 205 pounds, but Rahman allegedly refused to compete unless it was at 215 pounds.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER HAS ‘FUN NIGHT’ GOING DISTANCE WITH LOGAN PAUL

How many fights has Jake Paul won?

Paul has an undefeated career of five wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, professional basketball player Nate Robinson, retired MMA fighter Ben Askren, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. One criticism Paul has faced is that he fights older, smaller opponents that are not professionals in the boxing industry.

In December 2021, Paul defeated Woodley for the second time via his second career Knockout during the sixth round. The moment was widely publicized on television and social media as Woodley instantly hit the mat after the punch. ESPN named the moment the knockout of the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Why did Jake Paul not fight Tommy Fury?

Originally, Paul was supposed to compete with British boxer Tommy Fury, younger brother of World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. However, the fight was canceled after Fury was denied entry into the U.S. for an unspecified reason in early July 2022. His family is currently facing questions about their connection with boxing promoter and Irish Drug kingpin Daniel Kinahan, according to the New York Times.

This is the second time Fury has backed out of fighting The Problem Child. In December 2021, Fury sustained a rib injury during training that made him unable to meet Paul in the ring and was replaced with Woodley at the last minute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the United States," Fury said in a statement. "This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry into a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved."