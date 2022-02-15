Richard Sherman isn’t sold on Matthew Stafford being a Hall Of Famer despite Super Bowl victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday, many feel Matthew Stafford should be getting sized for his eventual gold jacket.

Richard Sherman doesn’t fall into that category, however. While the former "Legion of Boom" member most certainly will be on his way to Canton, he doesn’t think Stafford should join him there.

"I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now," Sherman wrote, via Twitter. "Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP."

Sherman’s rebuttal was in response to former NFL fullback and Sherman teammate Michael Robinson, who said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Monday that Stafford had earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Yes he’s a gold jacket, ABSOLUTELY," Robinson said. "The ultimate team goal, to win a Lombardi, Matthew Stafford actually has, and he was a huge part of winning this Super Bowl."

After a career season in 2021 in his first season in Los Angeles, suddenly it feels as if we must look at Stafford’s career through a new lens. By now everyone’s aware of the 12 years preceding this past one — 12 years of attempting to turn around the Lions. All he had to show for it was wasted talent and an 0-3 playoff record.

That’s now a 4-3 playoff record, with his Super Bowl-winning toss to Cooper Kupp a defining moment of his career. Stafford is 86-95-1 in his career, throwing for 49,995 yards, 323 touchdowns and 161 interceptions on 63% passing.