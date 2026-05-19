Real Madrid’s Cost To Trigger José Mourinho's Benfica Release Clause Revealed

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José Mourinho is on the verge of a sensational return to the Real Madrid dugout after years away from the Spanish capital.

The Portuguese tactician has emerged as the chosen one to lead a new era at the Santiago Bernabéu as Los Blancos have paid Mourinho's release clause at Benfica to facilitate his sensational return 13 years after leaving.

Real Madrid Triggered Benfica Buyout

Real Madrid have officially cleared the path for Mourinho to return to the club after paying his release clause at Benfica.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the Spanish giants triggered the €3 million fee required to terminate his contract with the Lisbon-based side on Monday, May 18.

The move marks a decisive step in Florentino Perez’s plan to bring the 'Special One' back to Madrid.

Mourinho is now legally free to formalize his agreement with the club where he spent three high-profile seasons between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Two-Year Deal On The Table

Negotiations between the club and Mourinho's representative, Jorge Mendes, have progressed rapidly over the last few days.

While the manager had recently suggested there was a high likelihood of staying in Portugal, the opportunity to lead a rebuilding project at the Bernabeu proved impossible to turn down.

Mourinho has reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a two-year contract to take over following the conclusion of the current campaign.

The manager recently commented on the situation, stating: "I haven’t heard anything from Real Madrid yet, but none of us are naive, and there are conversations between Jorge [Mendes], the president, and the club’s management.

"I will personally speak to Real Madrid next week, and I’ll make my decision then. So far, there have only been talks between Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes, not with me."

Perez Sets Announcement Date

Perez is keen to move quickly following a trophyless season that saw Madrid finish second to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Reports suggest that the club has already scheduled an internal timeline to present Mourinho as the new head coach once the domestic season officially concludes.

The plan is to announce the return of the Portuguese tactician next Sunday or Monday.

This coincides with the end of the Liga season, with Madrid's final game scheduled against Athletic Club this Saturday.

Perez believes Mourinho’s character is essential to managing a dressing room that requires discipline and a winning mentality.

Impact Of Upcoming Elections

The appointment comes at a politically sensitive time for the club, as Perez recently called for new presidential elections.

Candidates have until May 23 to enter the race, and though Perez is expected to be re-elected, he has reportedly considered the possibility of a leadership change.

Sources indicate that a specific clause could be included in Mourinho's contract to protect the club and any potential new president, though Perez remains the driving force behind the deal.

Mourinho is expected to succeed Alvaro Arbeloa and is already identifying areas for improvement, specifically focusing on the team's fitness and rotation policies to combat a recent plague of injuries.

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