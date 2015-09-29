Report: Texans bringing in kickers with Bullock struggling

A shaky performance by kicker Randy Bullock in Houston's 19-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday has prompted the team to audition some competition this week.

Per the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are bringing in five kickers on Tuesday. Former San Diego kicker Nick Novak, former Tampa Bay kicker Connor Barth, former Washington kicker Kai Forbath, former Oakland kicker Giorgio Tavecchio and former Texans kicker Chris Boswell will all try out for the team.

Bullock missed a 43-yard field goal and extra point in the win over the Buccaneers. He also missed an extra point in Houston's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as well.

A three year veteran, Bullock has made 61 of 76 career field goal attempts and 69 of 71 extra points in his three years with the Texans.