Report: Pirates interested in first baseman slugger Mike Napoli

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly added another first baseman with pop in his bat to their wish list.

According to MLB.com, the Pirates are interested in free-agent first baseman Mike Napoli, who last played with the Texas Rangers.

The 34-year-old bopper hit .224/.324/.410 with 18 home runs and 50 RBI with the Rangers and Boston Red Sox last season, entering the free-agent market with one of his least productive seasons at the plate in his 10-year career.

Although his offensive production was down last season, Napoli hit 20 or more home runs from 2008-13, notably bashing 30 home runs with 75 RBI and a .320/.414/.631 slash line in a career-best year in 2011 with the Rangers.

The news comes on the heels of reports that the Pirates are also interested in Mitch Moreland, a first baseman who also played with the Rangers last season.

The 30-year-old Moreland appears to have more upside as an everyday first baseman with power for the Pirates, as he is coming off a career-best year at the plate, in which he hit .278/.330/.482 with 23 home runs and 85 RBI.

While it has Michael Morse as an option, Pittsburgh is searching for an everyday first baseman or one that can complement Morse in a platoon scenario. The quest was brought on by the decision of the organization to part ways with the long-tenured Pedro Alvarez, who was not tendered a contract by the team at deadline.