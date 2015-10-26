Expand / Collapse search
Report: Louis Murphy suffers torn ACL, placed on injured reserve

Oct 25, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins strong safety Trenton Robinson (34) looks on during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only suffered a brutal loss against the Washington Redskins in Week 7, but they also suffered a tough loss at the wide receiver position as well.

According to JoeBucsFan.com, wide receiver Louis Murphy was confirmed to have a torn ACL, per head coach Lovie Smith. Murphy will go on injured reserve with the injury, which will obviously impact Jameis Winston and the passing game a bit moving forward.

Through the opening stretch of 2015, Murphy totaled 10 catches for 198 yards. It will be interesting to see who his replacement will be, but JoeBucsFan expects the team to promote Adam Humphries from the practice squad.

