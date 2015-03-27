Report: Bounty appeals hearing postponed

The appeals hearing for the four players suspended in the New Orleans Saints bounty case has reportedly been postponed.

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue was set to hear the appeals from Jonathan Vilma, Will Smith, Anthony Hargrove and Scott Fujita on Tuesday in New York, but Pro Football Talk has reported that the threat of Hurricane Sandy may have played a role in the decision to postpone the meeting.

Hurricane Sandy is heading up the Eastern Seaboard and will likely affect travel plans for the New York City area on Monday and Tuesday.

The report indicated that a future hearing date would be provided on Monday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recused himself from the appeals process earlier this month after re-issuing the penalties for the players. An appeals panel in September had overturned the penalties Goodell initially disclosed in May.