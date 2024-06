William Hendon is becoming an internet sensation.

The 19-year-old invaded the field at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night, performed a backflip in front of a police officer and was promptly shocked with a Taser and arrested.

The Cincinnati Reds fan was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio on a felony criminal trespass charge and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge, according to jail records.

Hendon was in court Wednesday morning, wearing the same Johnny Bench jersey he wore the previous night.

Municipal Court Judge William Mallory wasn't exactly pleased.

"Everybody thinks you landed that backflip," Mallory told the teen.

Good thing the Ohio State sophomore has the video.

"I'm pretty sure I did," he (correctly) replied.

Mallory reduced Hendon's criminal trespassing count to a misdemeanor.

Hendon, the grandson of an Ohio judge, pleaded not guilty.

He "did knowingly run onto the Reds playing field during the game without permission to do so," an officer wrote in a complaint, according to Fox 19 Cincinnati . Another document accused Hendon of impeding an officer’s lawful duties when he tried to run from the officer.

Hendon didn't miss much because his Reds fell to the Cleveland Guardians, 5-3, but the Reds salvaged a two-game split after winning Wednesday, 4-2.

The Reds visit the NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series starting Friday night.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

