Cincinnati Reds

Reds fan tased and arrested after running onto field and doing backflip in front of officer

William Hendon, 19, was arrested and booked into an Ohio jail

A Cincinnati Reds fan finds out the hard way what happens when you run onto the field at the Great American Ballpark.. (Credit: Chase Younts/TMX)

A Cincinnati Reds fan invaded Great American Ballpark field on Tuesday night, performed a backflip in front of a police officer, and was promptly shocked with a Taser and arrested.

William Hendon, 19, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio on a felony criminal trespass charge and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge, according to jail records. 

A fan does a flip on the field before the ninth inning of the Reds game against Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on June 11, 2024, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A spectator who got onto the field is chased during the ninth inning of the Reds game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

A fan is shocked with a Taser by a police officer at Great American Ball Park on June 11, 2024, in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The incident was caught on video and shared to social media.

The man "did knowingly run onto the Reds playing field during the game without permission to do so," an officer wrote in a criminal complaint, according to Fox 19 Cincinnati. Another document accused Hendon of impeding an officer’s lawful duties with purpose as he tried to run from the officer who was behind him.

Hendon is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Reds fell to the Cleveland Guardians, 5-3.

Josh Naylor hit his 17th home run and Steven Kwan had a two-run double to propel the American League Central-leading Guardians to the victory.

A Reds fan was arrested after running onto the field. (AP/Hamilton County Jail)

Tyler Freeman made two incredible defensive plays to keep the Reds’ scoring to a minimum.

"It’s kind of the way we had the game set up," Bell said after the game. "Everyone did their job. We came up short but pretty good effort right there by everyone out of the bullpen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.