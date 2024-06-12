Reds fan tased and arrested after running onto field and doing backflip in front of officer

A Cincinnati Reds fan invaded Great American Ballpark field on Tuesday night, performed a backflip in front of a police officer, and was promptly shocked with a Taser and arrested.

William Hendon, 19, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio on a felony criminal trespass charge and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge, according to jail records.

The incident was caught on video and shared to social media.

The man "did knowingly run onto the Reds playing field during the game without permission to do so," an officer wrote in a criminal complaint, according to Fox 19 Cincinnati. Another document accused Hendon of impeding an officer’s lawful duties with purpose as he tried to run from the officer who was behind him.

Hendon is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Reds fell to the Cleveland Guardians, 5-3.

Josh Naylor hit his 17th home run and Steven Kwan had a two-run double to propel the American League Central-leading Guardians to the victory.

Tyler Freeman made two incredible defensive plays to keep the Reds’ scoring to a minimum.

"It’s kind of the way we had the game set up," Bell said after the game. "Everyone did their job. We came up short but pretty good effort right there by everyone out of the bullpen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.