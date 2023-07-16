Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds
Reds' cold snap is something baseball hasn't seen in about 130 years

The Reds entered the break as one of the most surprising teams of the season

The Cincinnati Reds are having a brutal stretch and it didn’t appear the All-Star break did them any favors.

Cincinnati entered the break as one of the hottest teams in baseball. The Reds were 6-3 and making a case for the top of the National League Central division as the stretch run of the season neared. Sure, Cincinnati was shut out by the Milwaukee Brewers before the break but no one saw them going completely cold in the middle of summer.

Joey Votto steps up

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto prepares to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA Today Network)

On Friday, as the season picked back up, the Reds were shut out again. Surprisingly enough, Milwaukee defeated Cincinnati 1-0 on July 9 and then again on Friday night. Saturday was more of the same as the Reds dropped their third straight and fourth out of their last five, 3-0.

The Reds only tallied seven hits over the course of their three-game shutout streak.

ESPN Stats & Info dropped an interesting stat about their cold snap.

Matt McLain fires to first

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is forced out at second base as Reds' Matt McLain throws to first base for a double play, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"The Reds are the 1st team in at least 130 years with 0 runs & less than 8 hits in a 3-game span," the stat account wrote on Twitter.

Reds manager David Bell spoke about the team’s struggles after Saturday’s loss.

"There's no question we'll break through," he said, via MLB.com. "You really have to look at what we've been up against the last couple nights, too. These guys, they're executing their pitches, there's no doubt. So just keep working at it, keep competing, keep battling and we know we'll break through."

David Bell yells from dugout

Reds manager David Bell questions a call during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The final game of their three-game series is Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.