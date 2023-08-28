Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

RedHawks quarterback ready to prove where the 'real Miami' is against the Hurricanes

Miami and Miami will go up against each other on Sept. 1

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The battle of Miami will commence on Friday night as the Miami University RedHawks take on the University of Miami Hurricanes but the trash talk has already started.

RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert was asked over the weekend where the "real Miami" was and he pointed to Oxford, Ohio – where Miami University is located.

Brett Gabbert vs Kentucky

Brett Gabbert of the Miami RedHawks passes against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"I think we'll show them on Sept. 1," Gabbert said.

The RedHawks’ football history dates back to the late 1880s and has produced some of the most well-known coaches in the sport – college or professional. Bo Schembechler, Webb Ewbank, Sid Gillman, Paul Brown, Sean McVay and Ara Parseghian are just some of the coaches that have come out of the football program.

Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger also came out of Miami University.

Brett Gabbert vs North Texas

Miami RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert passes during the Frisco Football Classic Bowl against North Texas on Dec. 23, 2021, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Hurricanes’ legacy is well documented with several college starts turning into NFL greats along with multiple national championships in the sport.

The Hurricanes and RedHawks have played in one game over their program’s history in the modern era – coming in 1987. The Hurricanes won 54-3. The two other times came in 1945 and 1946. The first meeting was dubbed "The Confusion Bowl," as noted by SB Nation.

Come Friday in Coral Gables, both schools will be looking to start off on the right foot.

Mario Cristobal for Miami

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sidelines during the Pittsburgh Panthers game on Nov. 26, 2022, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Mario Cristobal-led squad finished 5-7 last season in his first year. The RedHawks were 6-7 and lost in the Bahamas Bowl in Chuck Martin’s ninth season.

