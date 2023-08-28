Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State's Diego Pavia tries to make play with helmet twisted around

New Mexico State fell short against UMass, 41-30

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia tied to do the nearly impossible on Saturday against UMass.

Pavia and the Aggies were on the 7-yard line and looking to score toward the end of the fourth. Pavia took the snap, and as a Minuteman defender came after Pavia, he pulled the quarterback’s helmet around as he held onto the facemask. Pavia’s helmet was backward, but he still tried to make a play.

Diego Pavia looks down field

Diego Pavia, #10 of the New Mexico State Aggies, throws a pass. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The junior scrambled and threw the ball, but it was off target into the back of the end zone. A photographer near the stands caught the ball.

The drive would end with a Pavia touchdown pass to Trent Hudson, but the game was already lost. UMass won the game 41-30.

UMass running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams led the rushing attack, which accounted for the offensive touchdowns for the team. Lynch-Adams ran for 79 yards and two scores. Anthony Simpson also had a score.

Taisun Phommachanh dives for a TD

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, #3 of the Massachusetts Minutemen, dives into the endzone for a touchdown against the New Mexico State Aggies during the second half of their game at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh led the team with 96 rushing yards and had a touchdown. He also had 192 passing yards on 10 completions. 

Minutemen defensive back Isaiah Rutherford returned an interception for a touchdown.

Diego Pavia in the second half

Quarterback Diego Pavia, #10 of the New Mexico State Aggies, passes against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half of their game at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Pavia finished the game 16-for-27 passing with 248 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions. Jonathan Brady had two catches for 48 yards. Hudson had two touchdown catches and Jordin Parker had the other.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.