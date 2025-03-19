Red Sox's latest Rafael Devers move suggests Alex Bregman will play third base after controversy

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers ruffled some feathers when he appeared resistant to giving up third base to Alex Bregman, whose defensive metrics make him the better man for the position, when spring training began.

The initial reaction was immediate debate among fans and experts alike, with the main topic being Devers’ relationship with Bregman, who Boston signed to a three-year, $120 million contract in free agency.

But it’s been clear from the start that manager Alex Cora would be doing what’s best for the Red Sox, and his latest comments about Devers basically confirm how the season will start in terms of who plays where.

Cora told reporters on Wednesday that Devers would "probably not" get a game at third base before spring training comes to a close.

In turn, Devers is likely heading into Opening Day as the full-time designated hitter for Boston.

Devers initially said he had a conversation with team brass, and expressed his wish not to be in that role.

"Third base is my position,’’ Devers said through his interpreter last month. "That’s what I’ve played. I don’t know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and yeah, whatever happens from here, I don’t know."

While there’s no denying Devers is confident in all of his baseball abilities, something the Red Sox surely love in their cornerstone piece, he had a more team-focused answer after his initial comments went viral.

"I’m good to do whatever they want me to do," Devers said to reporters later in spring training. "I’m here to help. I’ve already spoken to them about that, and they know where I stand. I’m just ready to play."

Devers is a three-time All-Star third baseman, but his metrics – minus-six outs above average compared to Bregman’s six outs – were never the best. He said he practices hard at the position, but when Bregman signed, it appeared designated hitter was where Devers would be moving.

However, first baseman Triston Casas added fuel to Devers’ comments, saying he believes third base is Devers’ spot to claim, and Bregman should play second base, which was open for a replacement.

But the Red Sox have clearly shown their mindset heading into the 2025 campaign, one they are expected to make the postseason in after not doing so in 2024, with Bregman playing third base throughout spring.

Bregman, also, has yet to see any reps at second base.

