Red Sox star Rafael Devers creating drama with new teammate, Alex Bregman: ‘Third base is my position’

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers appears to have an issue with his new teammate, Alex Bregman, or rather the position he plays.

Bregman has always played third base primarily for the Houston Astros, and when he signed with the Red Sox last week, it was expected by many that would remain the case.

In turn, Devers, the Red Sox’s man in the hot corner, would move to either full-time designated hitter or to first base.

During an interview in Fort Myers at the team’s spring training facility, Devers made it clear that third base is still where he wants to be.

"Third base is my position. That’s what I’ve played," Devers said through an interpreter. "I don’t know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and yeah, whatever happens from here, I don’t know."

Then, when asked if he would move to designated hitter, Devers responded, "I gave them the answer that I just gave, no."

So, the Red Sox immediately face drama at spring training with their incumbent All-Star and their new stellar acquisition.

Devers added that the conversation he is talking about took place Friday with Red Sox manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who was instrumental in getting the Bregman deal done.

Bregman signed a three-year deal worth $120 million with opt outs after each season.

"He has a lot of pride," Cora said of Devers, per NESN. "We know that. He feels like he’s the third baseman. He’s going to work out as the third baseman. And we’re going to make decisions accordingly. Here, it’s not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It’s for the Boston Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is going to be for the benefit of the team."

While Devers has played third base exclusively in his career, Bregman has spent time at shortstop (107 games) and two games at second base. However, when you break down their defensive metrics at the hot corner, Bregman takes the cake.

Just last year alone, Bregman posted six defensive runs saved with a defensive WAR of 8.1, per Fangraphs. Devers, who dealt with shoulder problems during the season, had -9 defensive runs saved and a -2.6 defensive WAR.

Bregman might be one of the big pick-ups this offseason for a new-look Red Sox team, but Devers is still the face of the franchise, having signed a 10-year, $313.5 million extension before the start of the 2024 campaign.

"It was definitely discussed when I signed that I [would] play the position for a long time," Devers added. "I don’t know what caused the change, but I know I work really hard on defense."

Devers says the Bregman deal "definitely surprised" him, especially considering both Cora and Breslow said this past offseason that he was their third baseman of the future.

But it’s very clear Devers won’t be giving up his position, even if Cora and Breslow ask him to do so for Bregman.

"It’s my decision,’’ Devers said. "My position is third base. Whatever it is they want to do is what they want to do. But my position is third base."

Where the Red Sox go from here will be interesting to watch. Bregman could move to shortstop, but Trevor Story is currently slated to start Opening Day there. Both Bregman and Story have second base experience, and that position isn’t etched in stone.

