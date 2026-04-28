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Boston Red Sox

Red Sox star says he 'hashed it out' with team's GM after mass coaching exodus: 'Part of the process'

Manager Alex Cora and other coaches were fired on Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Boston Red Sox fans may have been celebrating their front office's overhaul of the coaching staff over the weekend, but some players did not feel the same.

Trevor Story was not thrilled about the firing of manager Alex Cora and other staff members, including Jason Varitek, to the point where he was doubting the "true direction of the franchise."

Story wanted to discuss the moves with general manager Craig Breslow, and he got his wish.

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Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story celebrating scoring a run with manager Alex Cora at Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story celebrates scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox with manager Alex Cora during the fifth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports)

"It was definitely necessary as part of the process," Story told the Boston Globe.

Story reiterated that he "didn't agree" with the decision, but he and Breslow "hashed it out and we had a very constructive conversation."

"Whether I agree with it or not doesn’t really matter. I don’t make those decisions. He heard me out and he was very understanding, because he knew how beloved those guys were and they always will be. So I think it was good to start the process of moving forward, I guess," Story added.

Breslow said he was "making myself available" to speak with players, which he has done, on the Red Sox's road trip.

Trevor Story running to first base at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox runs to first base against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sept. 10, 2022. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

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"I’ll keep the content of those in private, but having as many conversations as it takes to be able to look forward and move forward and take advantage of the remainder of the season," Breslow said Monday, via MassLive.

"Trevor and I had a conversation," Breslow said, adding he appreciates feedback. "Trevor obviously is a very important part of this team. He’s also a leader on this team, and he’s incredibly well respected in the clubhouse and by the staff and by me. I’m grateful for the chance to have the conversation with him."

Cora's firing came just hours after the Red Sox bludgeoned the Baltimore Orioles 17-1, and they've won both games since the overhaul.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora returning to the dugout at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora returns to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on April 7, 2026. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images)

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In his eight years as the Red Sox’s manager, Cora earned a 620-541 record, while helping the team win a World Series title in his first season in 2018. Cora was replaced by Chad Tracy, who was managing their Triple-A affiliate.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

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