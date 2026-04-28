Red Sox star says he 'hashed it out' with team's GM after mass coaching exodus: 'Part of the process'

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Boston Red Sox fans may have been celebrating their front office's overhaul of the coaching staff over the weekend, but some players did not feel the same.

Trevor Story was not thrilled about the firing of manager Alex Cora and other staff members, including Jason Varitek, to the point where he was doubting the "true direction of the franchise."

Story wanted to discuss the moves with general manager Craig Breslow, and he got his wish.

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"It was definitely necessary as part of the process," Story told the Boston Globe.

Story reiterated that he "didn't agree" with the decision, but he and Breslow "hashed it out and we had a very constructive conversation."

"Whether I agree with it or not doesn’t really matter. I don’t make those decisions. He heard me out and he was very understanding, because he knew how beloved those guys were and they always will be. So I think it was good to start the process of moving forward, I guess," Story added.

Breslow said he was "making myself available" to speak with players, which he has done, on the Red Sox's road trip.

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"I’ll keep the content of those in private, but having as many conversations as it takes to be able to look forward and move forward and take advantage of the remainder of the season," Breslow said Monday, via MassLive.

"Trevor and I had a conversation," Breslow said, adding he appreciates feedback. "Trevor obviously is a very important part of this team. He’s also a leader on this team, and he’s incredibly well respected in the clubhouse and by the staff and by me. I’m grateful for the chance to have the conversation with him."

Cora's firing came just hours after the Red Sox bludgeoned the Baltimore Orioles 17-1, and they've won both games since the overhaul.

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In his eight years as the Red Sox’s manager, Cora earned a 620-541 record, while helping the team win a World Series title in his first season in 2018. Cora was replaced by Chad Tracy, who was managing their Triple-A affiliate.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

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