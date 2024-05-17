Reactions pour in after Scottie Scheffler's shocking arrest ahead of PGA Championship’s second round

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, ended the opening round of the PGA Championship on a high note as he pursued the first Wanamaker Trophy of his career.

But the start of Friday's second round was delayed after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle outside Valhalla Golf Club, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed.

Scheffler was arrested and charged after he allegedly failed to follow police orders as he was about to enter the golf club.

He was later released, returned to the golf course and teed off in the second round.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler said. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.

"I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man."

Scheffler's attorney, Steven Romines said his client did not realize a fatal vehicle crash had happened in the area earlier that morning.

"He was going into Valhalla to work out," Romines told ESPN. "He was getting ready for his tee time. They were directing traffic. He held his credential out and was going in like they'd been instructed to. Apparently, there had been a traffic accident, maybe even a fatality, down the road, and that had changed the traffic patterns, and he was unaware of that."

The social media reaction to Scheffler's arrest was swift.

"You could've told me last night to guess 1,000 things I might wake up to and I would've never gotten to "Scottie Scheffler was arrested on his way to the golf course this morning," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy chimed in by posting a T-shirt that featured Scheffler's mugshot and the words "Free Scottie."

"I roll with my guy," Portnoy wrote in a post on X.

Another social media user poked fun at Scheffler's orange jumpsuit.

"Red, green, plaid and orange," the user wrote.

Some videos also surfaced taking light-heated jabs at the golf star.

Scheffler has been on a hot streak lately, winning four of his past five starts.

He is a two-time major champion and won the Masters last month.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

