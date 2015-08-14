RB Leipzig given 2-0 German Cup win after lighter hits referee

BERLIN --

A German football federation tribunal has awarded second-division team RB Leipzig a 2-0 win over third-tier club Osnabrueck in a German Cup match against after the referee was hit on the head by a lighter during the match and the game was abandoned.

Referee Martin Petersen sent the teams off the field in the 71st minute of the first-round match on Monday after being hit by a lighter thrown from an area of the stands occupied by Osnabrueck fans.

Osnabrueck was leading 1-0 at the time.

Leipzig said it was willing to replay the match. But the tribunal on Friday said that, under the federation's rules, it had to award Leipzig a 2-0 win because Osnabrueck is responsible for its fans.