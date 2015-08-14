Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

RB Leipzig given 2-0 German Cup win after lighter hits referee

By | FoxSports
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Emil Forsberg of Leipzig celebrates the fourth goal with teammates during the Second Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at Red Bull Arena on August 3, 2015 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Karina Hessland/Bongarts/Getty Images)

BERLIN --

A German football federation tribunal has awarded second-division team RB Leipzig a 2-0 win over third-tier club Osnabrueck in a German Cup match against after the referee was hit on the head by a lighter during the match and the game was abandoned.

Referee Martin Petersen sent the teams off the field in the 71st minute of the first-round match on Monday after being hit by a lighter thrown from an area of the stands occupied by Osnabrueck fans.

Osnabrueck was leading 1-0 at the time.

Leipzig said it was willing to replay the match. But the tribunal on Friday said that, under the federation's rules, it had to award Leipzig a 2-0 win because Osnabrueck is responsible for its fans.