Rays star Wander Franco not found in home raids amid investigation of alleged relationship with minor: report

Franco placed on leave in August

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Authorities in the Dominican Republic reportedly conducted two home raids in search of Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco, but he was not found in either.

According to newspaper Listin Diario, the All-Star shortstop did not turn up as police searched Franco's home and his mother's on Tuesday.

Neighbors also left messages for Franco's wife, the outlet said.

Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22 as MLB investigated his alleged relationships with underage girls.

Wander Franco vs Guardians in 2023

Authorities in the Dominican Republic reportedly conducted two home raids in search of Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco, but he was not found in either. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Rays expressed support for the MLB investigation.

"We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave," the Rays said at the time. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

The allegations were made public earlier that month following social media posts, but the first complaint was filed in July. 

Wander Franco at the All Star Game

Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22 as MLB investigated his alleged relationships with underage girls. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Franco went on his Instagram Live to deny the allegations against him, but the Rays still placed him on the restricted list.

The Rays began to take down images of Franco around Tropicana Field amid the allegations. There has also been no sign of Franco merchandise being sold at the Rays' team store within their ballpark.

Franco's last game was on Aug. 12, and some say he may never play in the majors ever again.

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season. He slashed .281/.344/.475 with 17 homers and 58 RBI over 112 games this past season.

Wander Franco points

Franco's last game was on Aug. 12, and some say he may never play in the majors ever again. (Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021, but a team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million when it is over.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.