Rays slugger Junior Caminero watches as outfield ballboy robs home run during derby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baseball fans were stunned on Monday night as they tuned into the MLB Home Run Derby and saw something they likely had never seen before in the event – an outfield ballboy robbing a home run.

The stunning moment occurred in the final round of the derby as Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero tried to outduel Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caminero hit one shot deep to left field but one of the outfielders, who are usually slated to just retrieve the balls that don’t make it out of the park, seemingly took a home run away from the Rays player.

The ESPN broadcasters mentioned that Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg had the same thing happen to him during his attempt at winning the home run derby about 40 years ago. The biggest difference was that a high school baseball team was in the outfield shagging baseballs.

Still, fans were in shock.

Caminero still had a legit shot to top Raleigh in the derby but came up just short. Raleigh won the contest, 18-15.

DAVE ROBERTS DETAILS HOW SHOHEI OHTANI, OTHER DODGERS PLAYERS HANDLE MLB ALL-STAR GAME FESTIVITIES

"Big Dumper," as he’s affectionately known, is the first catcher to ever win the event since it began four decades ago. Raleigh is also the second Mariners player to ever win, as Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall of Famer who was in the dugout watching, was the only one before this performance.

"Anybody that’s ever played baseball as a kid dreams of stuff like this," Cal's dad said. "I dreamed of it. He dreamed of it. When you’re a parent, you look at it differently because you want your kids to be happy."

Raleigh advanced to the final round thanks to a tiebreaker with Athletics’ Brent Rooker. Raleigh hit a longer home run than Rooker 470.61 feet to 470.53.

On Tuesday, Raleigh will get to represent the Mariners in the All-Star Game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game will take place at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. It will be broadcast on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.