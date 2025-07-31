Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Yankees

Rays player traded to Yankees during game between rivals, gets emotional send-off

Caballero is tied for the MLB lead in stolen bases with 34 this season

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Ken Rosenthal on Yankees, Blue Jays' trade deadline plans, Rangers a darkhorse team, Eugenio Suarez on the move? | FULL EPISODE | The Herd Video

Ken Rosenthal on Yankees, Blue Jays' trade deadline plans, Rangers a darkhorse team, Eugenio Suarez on the move? | FULL EPISODE | The Herd

FOX MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal joins Danny Parkins ahead of the trade deadeline to discuss the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays' plans and why the Texas Rangers are a darkhorse team.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder Jose Caballero to the New York Yankees during a game between the two teams Thursday. 

It was one of the more shocking and dramatic moves during a hyperactive MLB trade deadline this season. 

The Yankees led the Rays 7-4 after a long rain delay in the middle of the game. The news was reported by the YES Network at 5:49 p.m. ET. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jose Caballero in action

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jose Caballero hits an infield single during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium July 28, 2025, in the Bronx, N.Y.  (Vincent Carchietta/magn Images)

In the top of the seventh inning, Caballero was seen emotionally hugging teammates in the Rays' dugout. 

Ken Rosenthal on Yankees, Blue Jays' trade deadline plans, Rangers a darkhorse team, Eugenio Suarez on the move? | FULL EPISODE | The Herd Video

Teammate Taylor Walls appeared stunned when shown on the YES Network broadcast of the Rays dugout.

PADRES ACQUIRE ALL-STAR CLOSER MASON MILLER FROM ATHLETICS IN BLOCKBUSTER DEAL BEFORE TRADE DEADLINE: REPORTS

Jose Caballero celebrates

Tampa Bay Rays pinch hitter Jose Caballero celebrates a sacrifice bunt that scored a run against the Minnesota Twins in the 10th inning at Target Field July 6, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (Bruce Kluckhohn/Imagn Images)

The Yankees won the game 7-4 to take three of four from the Rays. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caballero is tied for the MLB lead in stolen bases with 34. The Yankees also added multiple relief pitchers in deals Thursday, including former Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, former San Francisco Giants reliever Camilo Doval and former Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.