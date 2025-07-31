Rays player traded to Yankees during game between rivals, gets emotional send-off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder Jose Caballero to the New York Yankees during a game between the two teams Thursday.

It was one of the more shocking and dramatic moves during a hyperactive MLB trade deadline this season.

The Yankees led the Rays 7-4 after a long rain delay in the middle of the game. The news was reported by the YES Network at 5:49 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the top of the seventh inning, Caballero was seen emotionally hugging teammates in the Rays' dugout.

Teammate Taylor Walls appeared stunned when shown on the YES Network broadcast of the Rays dugout.

PADRES ACQUIRE ALL-STAR CLOSER MASON MILLER FROM ATHLETICS IN BLOCKBUSTER DEAL BEFORE TRADE DEADLINE: REPORTS

The Yankees won the game 7-4 to take three of four from the Rays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caballero is tied for the MLB lead in stolen bases with 34. The Yankees also added multiple relief pitchers in deals Thursday, including former Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, former San Francisco Giants reliever Camilo Doval and former Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird.